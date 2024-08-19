Charamba Defends Chamisa Amid Criticism

Spread the love

HARARE – Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications George Charamba has sparked controversy by unexpectedly defending the beleaguered former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Charamba’s defence came after a wave of criticism on X (formerly Twitter), where many Zimbabweans accused Chamisa, the ex-leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), of undermining opposition politics.

The backlash against Chamisa intensified when academic and political analyst Ibbo Mandaza accused him of misleading the public with his popular #Godisinit mantra, arguing that it offered false hope. Mandaza went so far as to demand Chamisa’s exit from politics, threatening to expose him if he did not step down.

“Go with your #Godisinit and leave opposition politics now to allow for new leadership. As I’ve said before, you’ve served the state well by systematically demobilizing the masses – a disgrace for which you will pay dearly. Declare your departure or we expose you,” Mandaza posted in response to Chamisa’s criticism of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for lacking values.

Many echoed Mandaza’s sentiments, criticizing Chamisa’s nonviolent, non-protest approach. Among them was prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who expressed his frustration: “This nonsense is now nauseating! You can’t keep repeating the same thing for seven years while people are languishing in prison. Either you’re meant to lead, or you’re not leadership material!”

Adding to the criticism, Australia-based socialite Susan Mutami made sensational claims, accusing Chamisa of receiving financial support from the ruling Zanu-PF party.

However, in a surprising twist, Charamba stepped in to defend Chamisa. Responding to one of Chamisa’s critics, Charamba challenged those dissatisfied with Chamisa’s leadership to form their own political party instead of blaming him.

“This is crazy; why do you hold him responsible for voluntary incapacitation? Start your own opposition party!” Charamba retorted.

Charamba’s public defense of Chamisa quickly ignited speculation and concern among political observers, raising questions about the motivations behind his support.

Source: Online

