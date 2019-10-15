‘Charamba confuses Mnangagwa’s government’

Exiled former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo says Presidential Spokesperson is confusing the current administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa by telling them deep English words that do not have meanings.

Moyo was responding to one Twitter user using the moniker Malikmpereki who had said, “Charamba He is an intellectual par excellence like Prof. Moyo, the job of intellectual is always to defend power make up fabrications and deceive the people. It’s a historical phenomenon. From Kissinger to Charamba its a global thing.”

Moyo responded saying, “The comparison is obtuse. You’re spot on. The pfee brigade is mesmerized by Charamba’s thoughtless Shakespearean words that are devoid of empirical content!”

Hopewell Chin’ono @daddyhope George Charamba is rumoured to be an intellectual, this gives a bad name to real intellectuals.

Attempting to spin that Mnangagwa is down to earth because he is eating Sadza whilst flying on a US$31000 an hour private jet is beyond ridiculous.

More images from mid-air treat. Many people don't realize how down-to-earth (no pun intended) the President's eating habits are!! I find this metaphoric of his entire outlook to life.

The Twitter conversation was sparked by one Jamwanda who had posted pictures of Mnangawa eating amangqina inside his expensive jet.

Jamwanda is alleged to be a moniker used by Charamba in Twitter.

