Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK…demand to be quarantined in hotels

April 20, 2020 Staff Reporter Headlines, Zimbabwe 0

The Ministry of health was thrown into panic mode on Monday after 65 Zimbabweans who landed in the country demanded to be quarantine din hotels.

The passengers arrived in Zimbabwe using the Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner flight ET-873 from Addis Ababa.

Commenting on the incident Secretary for information Nick Mangwana said, “We received 65 Zimbabweans from the UK. Available place of quarantine is Belvedere Teachers College. They are refusing this accommodation demanding hotels. Government can’t afford. Why come from a covid19 hotspot during a lockdown and demand posh facilities at stretched public cost?”

Brezh Malaba@BrezhMalaba

When Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner flight ET-873 landed in Harare just after midday, I keenly monitored the situation. The 65 passengers are refusing to be quarantined at Belvedere Teachers’ College . They’re complaining that there’s no running water there.We have a stand off.

This is a developing story…

Source – Byo24



