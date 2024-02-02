Chamisa’s sidekick hits back at ‘ungrateful’ Sikhala

Spread the love

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziva has implied that former Zengeza West MP, Job Sikhala, is unappreciative, following Sikhala’s claim that the opposition party neglected him during his nearly 600-day imprisonment at Chikurubu Maximum Security Prison.

Sikhala, released on Tuesday, January 30, after almost 600 days of pre-trial detention for inciting public violence in Nyatsime in 2022, asserted in an interview with SABC News at his Chitungwiza home that only his family and close associates advocated for his freedom during his incarceration. Sikhala stated:

“Neither of the current protagonists in the quarrel and conflict in the opposition ranks did absolutely nothing about me when I was in incarceration for the sake of my freedom.”

In response, Siziva, who collaborated closely with former party leader Nelson Chamisa during the campaigns leading up to the August 2023 general elections, countered Sikhala’s claims. Siziva mentioned that they visited Sikhala’s family multiple times, contributing both cash and groceries for their well-being. Siziva explained:

“We accompanied President Chamisa several times to the Chitown house during the campaign; the motorcade was diverted to pass there and even gave the family $, and the wife knows it. After the presidential dinner, I personally was sent to deliver groceries there. Our diaspora teams communicated and supported the family with our knowledge, coordination, and approval.”

Sikhala and fellow CCC activist Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole were convicted on January 24, 2024, on charges of inciting public violence by Harare Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti. While Miti sentenced Sikhala to two years in prison, the sentence was wholly suspended on the condition of good behavior.

Source – pindula

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...