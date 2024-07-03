Chamisa’s sidekick gives Military General an ultimatum

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – Former opposition leader Nelson Mnangagwa’s ally, Advocate Thabani Mpofu has issued a stern ultimatum to Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, demanding the retraction of controversial statements within seven days.

Sanyatwe recently declared that the military would engage in “command voting” in future elections and asserted that Zanu-PF would rule indefinitely. These statements, made in a video where Sanyatwe addressed Zanu-PF supporters, have sparked widespread concern due to their unconstitutional and unlawful nature.

Mpofu, who serves as Nelson Chamisa’s legal adviser, emphasized that Sanyatwe’s remarks blatantly violated several key aspects of Zimbabwe’s legal framework. He pointed out that the statements contravened section 208(2) and section 55 of the Constitution, which uphold the principles of impartiality and non-interference of the military in political affairs.

Additionally, the remarks breached provisions of the Electoral Act and the Defence Act, further undermining the rule of law and constitutionalism in the country.

In his formal demand, Mpofu stated:

“Sir, I, therefore, write to demand, as I now do, that you unreservedly withdraw your above statements within seven days of your receipt of this letter, failing which I shall take steps to ensure that appropriate remedies under the law are put in motion.”

Mpofu’s move underscores the severity of the situation and the potential legal consequences if Sanyatwe fails to comply with the demand.

The issue has ignited significant debate and concern among legal experts, political analysts, and the general public. The statements by Sanyatwe have been seen as a direct threat to the democratic process and an indication of potential military interference in future elections.

Mpofu’s challenge highlights the ongoing struggle for constitutionalism and the rule of law in Zimbabwe. As the country approaches future elections, the remarks by Sanyatwe and the legal actions prompted by them will be closely watched by both national and international observers.

The potential legal ramifications of Sanyatwe’s statements, should he fail to retract them, could lead to a significant test of Zimbabwe’s legal and political institutions. Mpofu’s demand sets the stage for a possible legal battle that could have far-reaching implications for the role of the military in Zimbabwe’s political affairs.

As the deadline for Sanyatwe’s response approaches, the developments in this case are expected to draw even more attention from the public and the media, emphasizing the critical importance of adherence to constitutional principles in maintaining the integrity of Zimbabwe’s democratic processes.

