Chamisa’s party savages Mwonzora over party name

THE Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance has blasted MDC-T leader for his plot to depossess the party of its name by holding a meeting which his party dubbed as MDC Alliance Leadership Forum purporting that he was messing with the MDC Alliance principals.

Mwonzora since last week has been holding meetings with his purportated MDC Alliance principals which excluded Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti who were the major principals when the alliance was signed.

“No one should be bothered by this known puppet and opportunist, Douglas Mwonzora. He is adhering to his mandate by Zanu PF to cause more harm to the people’s agenda by some progressive political parties ,like the genuine MDCA headed by Adv Chamisa,” said MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Felix Magalela Sibanda.

“ZANU PF is panicking about the fresh momentum by Adv Chamisa and MDC A to change the status quo. Mwonzora is digging graves in his stupid mind & belief that the dead have magic wounds to oil his defunct MDC T at all costs.”

He said as a people’s party ,the MDC A is forçused in improving all Zimbabweans economically without discrimination.

“Our main objective is to let people enjoy their constitutional and human rights and be able to elect their own government in 2023, not otherwise.Mathematically 1 000000 x 0 = 0 ( zero) Therefore , those flight by night political parties are inconsequential to our mandate,” he said.