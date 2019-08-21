Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa’s tune

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will not be part of the Political Actors Dialogue convened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa with the party describing the process as an out of tune choir.

Mnangagwa launched the platform in May to bring together political parties to discuss issues affecting Zimbabwe.

The party’s director for elections Jacob Mafume said the Mnangagwa initiated dialogue was not genuine.

“You can not talk about anything until you have a genuine dialogue, if you have a genuine dialogue then everything is on the table. They can talk about their issues with us, we can talk about our issues with them,” said Mafume.

“We are not going to come to Polad, our party, the President Nelson Chamisa will not be part of any choir, he is not going to be a dance hall artist dancing to the tunes of the ugly Polad. That is not going to happen.”

Mafume said the Mnangagwa government was insincere about dialogue as they kept violating human rights in the country.

He said the arrest of party national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo over frivolous charges showed that the government is failing to reform.