Chamisa Went To Ghana To Meet Renowned Prophet- Report

The State media quotes two sources saying Chamisa went to Ghana only and not different African countries. Last week, the opposition said Chamisa had embarked on a diplomatic offensive but refused to reveal the countries he was visiting.

A source quoted by The Herald said Chamisa made a big call on a renowned prophet in Accra. The source said:

Yes, Mr Chamisa was away and he travelled to Ghana. He did not brief many people in the party about the objective of the visit save to say he was going on a diplomatic offensive. We understand that he met one of the renowned prophets in Ghana for spiritual guidance as you know our leader is a pastor. His mission had little to do with politics as initially touted.

The Herald reports other sources said Chamisa went to Ghana and attended a meeting of Regional Network for African Pastors.

