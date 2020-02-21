Chamisa warned of consequences over unsanctioned protests

The government of Zimbabwe has warned opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa over his threats to unleash unsanctioned protests in the wake of authorities’ failure to arrest the country’s deepening economic and social crises.

Speaking to the Daily News on Thursday, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said police can deal with any illegal disturbances. He said:

Whoever breaks the law will be dealt with according to the law. The law enforcement agents in our country can deal with any illegal disturbances. The police have a constitutional mandate to protect the peace-loving people of Zimbabwe as well as their properties.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said conveners of demonstrations should always follow proper procedures.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s mandate is to maintain a peaceful environment. Our role is to make sure that people are living in a peaceful environment. It’s is clear what is supposed to be done when someone wants to protest or petition, he or she must follow proper procedures.

While addressing a press conference in Harare on Tuesday, Chamisa said the people of Zimbabwe are not weak, therefore, Zanu PF and the government should not take them for granted.