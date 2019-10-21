Chamisa warned against spies

MOTOR-mouthed human rights lawyer Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has advised MDC Alliance president Advocate Nelson Chamisa to be wary of surrounding himself with Zanu-PF spies and vigorously vet those that he appoints to work with him.

Dr Ruhanya made reference to the recent appointment of former opposition member of parliament James Maridadi as ambassador by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as proof that there are some people who have been compromised by Zanu-PF.

“James Maridadi now ambassador worked in the late Morgan Tsvangirai’s Office, became MP for MDC has defected to ZANU-PF under ED. Look at the case of former spy Pearson Mbalekwa (Tsvangira’s former security advisor). There are people who are still there we can’t mention but with time, we will bite the bullet. Nelson Chamisa avoid this,” warned Dr Ruhanya.

He said there were some recent appointments of questionable characters by the MDC Alliance which should be seriously looked into.

“Dear MDC leadership, Nelson Chamisa, please vigorously vet the people you employee in your secretariat to avoid what we are witnessing. Some of the people who worked in the Prime Minister Office who are now in ED gov especially one Thabani Mpofu (not the advocate) shocks me,” said Dr Ruhanya.

The opposition has over the years accused Zanu-PF of using dirty tactics to infiltrate and compromise its structures.