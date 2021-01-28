Chamisa wants lockdown turns

HARARE – The MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has suggested that the government implements a tiered lockdown in Zimbabwe in order to protect citizens from poverty induced poverty according to the NewsHawks:

Chamisa was giving his COVID-19 address when he also said churches should be opened so that people can pray for themselves and their loved ones during the lockdown.

He also thanked those who have donated COVID-19 sundries and said he has heard about the donations and the fact that the donations are not being politized before he also thanked the frontline workers for their selfless service.