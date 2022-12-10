Chamisa told “clean Harare city first”

There was mixed reaction to Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa’s plan to end Zimbabwe’s power crisis with some praising the opposition leader for providing a solution while others said he should clean up Harare first before he could think of larger projects like his proposed US$4.3 billion power project.

Chamisa proposed a 5-point plan to end the energy crisis in the country which has resulted in load shedding of up to 18 hours a day in some areas.

He plans to:

to pursue sustainable energy for all and to mobilize action from all sectors of society in support of three interlinked objectives to be achieved by 2027: providing universal access to modern energy services; doubling the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency; and doubling the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix in Zimbabwe. to expand generation by modernising our existing power plants through life extension technologies that are smart and green by 2027. to build an energy efficiency revolution that creates an energy surplus by encouraging demand side management, energy efficiency and optimal use of our water resources in our hydropower generation systems dispatch and operations. to provide enough project financing and investment for power generation, transmission , distribution and supply systems with an emphasis on rural development and urbanization as well as install ethical, competent and professional human capital to run our utilities. to source through the private sector the sum of USD 300 million dollars that is required to modernise our grid. Zimbabwe’s transmission infrastructure is archaic. We will allow private players in the form of independent power producers (IPPs).

Rommel Siziba praised Chamisa for coming up with the 5-point plan. “Nhasi mataura semunhu anoda kupinda mu office. Ma verse neSimbiso tinomawana kuchurch. Pano tinoda zvamataura iyi ndiyo plan. Good talking points , well done !” he said.

Albert Machinda thanked Chamisa for the well articulated plan adding:”@Cde_Ostallos

and @advocatemahere can we put this into good sound bites for the population please?”

Ostallos Siziba said he was already working on it.

It was not clear whether Douglas Mandaza’s contribution was a compliment or not. He said:

“Thank you for well detailed CCC energy policies. Can you share who’s your Energy Shadowy Minister ?”

Tafadzwa Sherph1, however, dismissed Chamisa’s plan saying: “Clean Harare city first.”

Albert Mavunga said Chamisa should take responsibility for what was happening since had called for sanctions.”But your call and encouragement for sanctions over the past decades also contributed immensely to the lack of investment. Up to now ZIDERA is a major stumbling block to investment as a whole. You should also take responsibility for what’s happening.”

Kudzimwanas commented: “What did you contribute to mitigate power outages pamakapinda pa inclusive gvt. Mamakatorara zvenyu muma office now you’re coming for empathy please imbomira mhirizhonga zvenyu.”

Berry Makhaya, added: “You cannot bring an idea after a problem yet you have been quiet all along. Iwewe and your MPs have failed to do the simple things of collecting rubbish and providing clean and safe drinking water but suddenly bring big projects when they have failed small ones!!#muchazvirega”

Guveya simply asked: “Where are you going to get the 4 billion to fulfill these plans?”

In what appeared to be a response to his critics, Chamisa said: “NOT ALL CRITICS DESERVE YOUR TIME AND EFFORT! #FAKAPRESSURE.”

