Chamisa To Hand Over Power If He Loses To Mwonzora

MDC president Nelson Chamisa said that he will support whoever is victorious in the much-anticipated Congress slated for May.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who had asked whether he will support the winner at Congress if he (Chamisa) loses, Chamisa responded:

I will support the winner. Hopefully, I will be able to support myself. Lol…A great leader is always a great follower. I pray to be a great good leader, I, therefore, follow others with humility.

According to various media reports, the MDC faces collapse at worst, or complete subjugation by ZANU PF if Chamisa loses the presidency as the former is said to be supporting the latter’s rivals.

Analysts consider negative State media coverage of Chamisa in the run-up to the elections, while at the same time propping up his supposed rivals, highly unusual.