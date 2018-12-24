Chamisa to be arrested for violating POSA

HARARE – MDC president Nelson Chamisa could be arrested for addressing joyous crowds at Mbare Musika today without police clearance as required under the Public Order and Security Act (POSA).

According to an MDC official, Charlton Hwende, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (in a news bulletin) said that Chamisa could be arrested.

Writing on microblogging site Twitter this on Monday, Hwende had this to say

ZBC is now reporting that Police is threatening to arrest President @ nelsonchamisa for violating POSA by visiting Mbare Musika without notifying the police. This is ludicrous and ridiculous # ZimbabweYatiChamisaCheteChete.