Chamisa threatens to fire corrupt officials

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has urged his party’s Members of Parliament and councillors to shun corruption saying those found wanting will be fired.

Speaking at a “Thank You’’ rally at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda on Sunday, Mr Chamisa said elected officials must focus on service delivery.

“To the councillors and MPs that have assumed office after being voted for by the people, we don’t expect you to engage in corruption. We don’t want councillors that will steal stands or rob people but we expect effective service delivery from you.

Don’t take the people who voted you into power for granted as they expect you to deliver. Those fingered in corruption will go. The town of Gwanda is under the leadership of a mayor from our party and therefore we expect to see development in this area,” he said.

Mr Chamisa added: “Gwanda shouldn’t be called a municipality anymore but it has to be awarded the status of a city. This will, however, be determined by the level of development that leaders will bring to the town.

“We want to see street lights being installed, roads being maintained, residential areas and commercial areas must be developed among other projects.”

He urged local authorities to set up plans that will guide their development agenda.