Chamisa speaks out on Job Sikhala

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has opened up on the issue regarding the embattled MDC Deputy National Chairperson Job Sikhala who is being charged with treasohn over utterances he made in Bikita calling for the overthrow of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Sikhala was arrested on Tuesday after MDC issued a statement distancing themselves from his statements.

The Youth Assembly broke ranks with the party statement and said they stand with Sikhala.

Chamisa says Sikhala’s statements come because he is passionate about Zimbabwe. Read his unedited statement below:

Hon Sikhala and I come a long way. He is a Cde, brother and I know his love for Zimbabwe. He means no harm. He expresses himself in very passionate ways. He does so because he loves Zimbabwe. There are few men whom I know who are as passionate about Zimbabwe and freedom as he is.

We’ve always urged ZEC to ensure the credibility of constitutional means to choose leaders. Rigging the electoral process nullifies the most vital way to choose leadership. The right to act is a fundamental right. We’re the alternative and are entitled to express that alternative.

We’ve seen time without number the manipulation of the electoral process and a resultant crisis of legitimacy in this country. Those in office undermined and subverted the constitutional process of a democratically electing government. That is the root cause of illegitimacy.