Chamisa, Mnangagwa stampede for get-well-wises for Boris Johnson

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the disputed MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa have wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus, a speedy recovery after he was sent to the Intensive Care Unit on Monday.

Depsite frosty relations between Zimbabwe and UK, Mnangagwa said he stands in solidarity with Johnson.

“On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, I wish Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery and return to good health. We stand in solidarity with him and the British people during these challenging times,” said Mnangagwa.

Chamisa posted a picture of himself and Johnson captioning it:

“Wishing PM Boris Johnson a full and speedy recovery.Our thoughts &andprayers are with all those whose families and loved ones are affected by COVID19.We must remain vigilant and play our part. Social distance, wash your hands and report suspected cases.COVID19 must fall.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also sent Johnson a message.

“Wishing Prime Minister Boris Johnson a full and speedy recovery, and sending our support to him and to the people of the United Kingdom. We are going through a most challenging period but we shall overcome. Our thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time,” he said.