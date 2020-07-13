Chamisa, Khupe in unity talks resume – Report

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe are reportedly keen on reuniting the party ahead of the party’s planned extra-ordinary congress.

Speaking on Saturday to the Daily News on Sunday, Khupe’s spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni said unity between Khupe and Chamisa would “revive our party to a level where it can be able to achieve what it was formed for”. He said:

What I know is that when Chamisa’s mother died, his people called Khupe to inform her as well as to confirm if she would be coming. After that, Khupe called Chamisa who appreciated the gesture. While I am not aware of the unity talks, would it be a bad idea if they worked together? Isn’t it that the unity will revive the party and enable it to achieve the goals for which it was formed? All opposition parties should work together.

Meanwhile, Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda told the Daily News on Sunday that he needed to consult his boss first before he could comment on the matter.

Khupe was almost beaten up by Chamisa’s supporters when she went to the Chamisa homestead in Gutu to pay her last respects following the death of Gogo Chamisa.