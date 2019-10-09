Chamisa goes for prophercy

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has issued a Prophetic message assuring the people of Zimbabwe that the country will soon experience a total transformation that will see a supersonic development.

Chamisa said the country will experience a new phenomenon where new minerals shall be discovered.

Read the prophecy below:

WE THE PEOPLE…Beyond this doom, the rise of Zimbabwe shall be a surprise to all & the breaking news to the whole world. The changes will be dramatic and transformation supersonic. New minerals shall be discovered. Economists will not be able to explain the boom.



Chamisa is a practicing Minister of the Gospel at the Apostolic Faith Mission.

Social media users have often castigated Chamisa of failing to provide real solutions and resorting to offering spiritual hope to the problems affecting the country.

When questioned whether his word will solve the problems, Chamisa said, “I know what we about to go through. The problem with many of us is we don’t understand that the answer and solution to any question or problem is always revealed to the chosen. Action without strategy is futile. Strategy without action is fatal. Fortunately, we have both!”