Chamisa expresses disappointment over Cowdray Park by-election loss

MDC president Nelson Chamisa has contradicted his spokesperson on why the party lost Ward 28 in the Bulawayo by-election held over the weekend.

While Chamisa’s spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda, blamed rigging for ZANU PF’s victory in Cowdray Park, Chamisa said that the party need to be reformed.

ZANU PF’s Kidwell Mujuru beat the two MDC candidates, even with their vote tallies combined. Said Chamisa:

The Cowdry Park Ward election results are a stark reminder of the urgent need for far-reaching ‘root and branch’ reforms and renewal set to kick in at Congress. Leadership excesses and conduct that resulted in the party donating a seat to our opposition is regrettable. This is the last of it!

Writing on Twitter earlier, Sibanda had claimed that his party was distracted by Cyclone Idai while ZANU PF while busy rigging the results;

Look, we blinked and the rigging machine took advantage. This is primarily because the President focused on the Cyclone and humanitarian situation. Be rest assured, President will look into this.

Source: Pindula