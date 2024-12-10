Chamisa directed Harare’s councillors to fast-track processes

Spread the love

HARARE – Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into the affairs of Harare City Council, chaired by retired High Court Judge Justice Maphios Cheda, to respond to allegations of misconduct during his tenure as party leader.

The inquiry is investigating claims that Chamisa instructed CCC-affiliated councillors to expedite the regularisation of housing cooperatives before the 2023 harmonised elections. It is alleged that this move was intended to strengthen the party’s support base in urban areas.

These accusations gained prominence following testimony from Councillor Blessing Duma, chairperson of the Harare City Council Audit Committee. Duma submitted an audio recording allegedly capturing instructions for councillors to regularise informal settlements in Harare, purportedly acting on directives from Chamisa.

Irregularities in Land Allocations

During public hearings, it was revealed that over 5,000 illegal stands were allocated by CCC councillors ahead of the elections. These stands have been linked to unregulated settlements, sparking concerns about governance, urban planning, and the legalities surrounding land distribution in Harare.

Chamisa’s appearance before the commission is seen as a pivotal moment in addressing these allegations. His testimony is expected to shed light on his involvement, if any, in the city’s land allocation processes.

Broader Implications for Governance

The Commission of Inquiry continues to scrutinise the operations of Harare City Council, with a focus on accountability and governance. The findings from the inquiry and Chamisa’s testimony could carry significant ramifications for urban management and political accountability in the capital.

As the investigation progresses, the commission’s outcomes are anticipated to provide a clearer understanding of the extent of the alleged irregularities and their impact on Harare’s urban planning and administration.

