Chamisa desperate to meet Mnangagwa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, has reiterated his desire to meet with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to discuss electoral reforms ahead of the country’s upcoming harmonised polls.

Speaking to the Daily News, Chamisa once again laid bare how he had made several efforts to engage Mnangagwa on key national issues – to no avail – including writing private letter to the president.

He expressed sadness that he had last met Mnangagwa way back in 2012, when the president visited the then ailing much-loved late former opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“I have done everything possible to meet him, to say let us discuss things because nations are built by one side engaging the other.”

Source – dailynews

