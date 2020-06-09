Chamisa deploys Vanguard militia to protect party offices

PANIC has gripped the MDC in the Matabeleland region amid reports that the Nelson Chamisa camp has moved to beef up security at its regional offices here.

This comes after the Thokozani Khupe-led camp last Thursday took the ugly fight a notch up after she allegedly got the assistance of security forces to seize control of the hugely symbolic Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.

The development has, however, further thrown panic among Chamisa supporters who have immediately moved to deploy youths to guard party offices in the region.

So desperate have been the panic-stricken officials that they have launched a fundraising exercise reportedly to take care of the welfare of the youths who guard the premises round the clock.

According to an internal memo dated June 6 gleaned by this publication, the Bulawayo provincial office seeks to raise $10 000 as a matter of urgency.

“To Bulawayo province cadres who have the MDC Alliance party at heart. We have created a fund to which we are all being asked for contributions to cater for our urgent office welfare issues caused by adverse eventualities bedevilling our party of excellence at the moment.

“The money is sought for immediate use. With the number of committed cadres in Bulawayo we can raise the amount of $10 000,00 required at the moment,” read the memo in part by provincial party treasurer Sonny Phiri.

Phiri confirmed that the fundraising memo was indeed authentic but refused to discuss its contents saying it was strictly an internal issue.

“That’s an internal matter not for public discussion.”

However, the memo indicates that about 12 party officials who include senators, Members of Parliament and councillors had already made their contributions with over $3 000 having been already raised.

Similarly, MDC Matabeleland South provincial treasurer Sibongile Maphosa directly sought for “donation for feeding security personnel”, according to another memo gleaned by this publication.

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said: “We are coming for the provincial offices very soon. Harvest House is now secured.”