Chamisa courts Kasukuwere for final push

GWERU – Citizen Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa is courting the exiled former Zanu PF Commissar and G40 kingpin into his camp as preparations for elections and efforts to remove Emmerson Mnangagwa roar into life.

His recent speech at a CCC rally in Gweru has been perceived by political analysts as a big endorsement for Kasukuwere. Much to the delight of his supporters, Chamisa said, “Kasukuwere must come back to Zimbabwe. He doesn’t deserve to be in exile.”

Political think tanks who are in the loop with political events in Zimbabwe concur that the mentioning of Kasukuwere by Nelson Chamisa at a CCC grand stage is not a coincidence but an acknowledgement of Saviour Kasukuwere as a political powerhouse.

A Tyson Wabantu official who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said, “Saviour Kasukuwere is still very influential and in control of the rank and file of Zanu pf. In addition, the former state security official is said to be the army’s favourite replacement for Mnangagwa. Kasukuwere has the backing of the security sector constituency that Nelson Chamisa doesn’t have, and everyone knows that securocrats are key to winning power in Zimbabwe.

“Zanu pf supporters and the army generals have of late been speaking out loudly in the corridors about the need for change within Zanupf and having Kasukuwere lead the party in time for the upcoming general elections.”

The public endorsement and courting of Kasukuwere by Nelson Chamisa is likely to have come from a realisation that Kasukuwere is a vital cog to any prospects of change in Zimbabwe.