Chamisa blames FAZ for his own failures

By Chipo Gudhe
Chamisa addressing party supporters at a campaign launch in Gweru yesterday vehemently claimed that FAZ deliberately created these double candidates, deceitfully presenting them as legitimate members of the CCC, in an attempt to disrupt the upcoming elections.
“Did you see what they did? They created double candidates and lied that they were ours, a role played by Forever Foolish in Zimbabwe,” Chamisa said in reference to FAZ. “Those are not our people; they are doing this because they know they will not win in Bulawayo and Harare. They want to divide the vote and pave way for a Zanu candidate,” he said.
He said CCC will be going to all the constituencies to market its candidates.
The CCC leader believes that the double candidate chaos is a deliberate strategy employed by FAZ, which is allegedly seeking to undermine the CCC’s chances of success in key regions. Chamisa accused FAZ of attempting to sow discord and confusion within the CCC ranks, effectively diluting support for the party and hindering its electoral prospects.
Chamisa’s allegations come at a critical time for the CCC, as they prepare for the highly anticipated elections on 23 August 2023. The party has been plagued by internal conflicts and divisions, with multiple candidates vying for the same positions, leading to confusion among supporters and potential voters. – The Midlands Observer