Chamisa barred from busing supporters to his Star rally

POLICE have barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from busing party supporters, toy toying and convoying of vehicles at its first star rally in Harare Sunday.

The rally meant to launch the party’s by-election campaign is set for Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields.

According to a police clearance letter sent to CCC provincial organising secretary Paul Madzore supporters will not be allowed to chant slogans from their vehicles.



Madzore confirmed receipt of the letter.