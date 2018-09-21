Chamisa backs off on Masvingo Mayor, reserves expulsion Tsvangira’s bodyguard

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and Masvingo mayor, Collen Maboke have buried the hatchet. The Mirror has it on good authority that Chamisa has reversed his order for Maboke to step down as mayor.

Chamisa has also reversed his decision to expel former Tsvangirai bodyguard Peter Chigaba from the party and the position of MDC Alliance Masvingo administrator.

Chamisa’s decision for Maboke to stepdown followed the election of a Zanu PF candidate as the deputy mayor of Masvingo when the MDC had enough numbers to sweep all positions.