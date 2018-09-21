News Ticker

Chamisa backs off on Masvingo Mayor, reserves expulsion Tsvangira’s bodyguard

September 21, 2018 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

Masvingo Mayor, Collen Maboke.
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and Masvingo mayor, Collen Maboke have buried the hatchet. The Mirror has it on good authority that Chamisa has reversed his order for Maboke to step down as mayor.
Chamisa has also reversed his decision to expel former Tsvangirai bodyguard Peter Chigaba from the party and the position of MDC Alliance  Masvingo administrator.
Chamisa’s decision for Maboke to stepdown  followed the election of a Zanu PF candidate as the deputy mayor of Masvingo when the MDC had enough numbers to sweep all positions.



