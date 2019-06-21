Chamisa Appoints Former Top ZRP Official As Secretary Of Defence

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition MDC, has appointed former police Senior Assistant Commissioner Emmanuel Chimwanda as party secretary for defence in his new National Executive Council announced Wednesday.

Chimwanda also served as Commissioner in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). Briefing the press at the party headquarters on Thursday, Chamisa said:

We do not want weaknesses in the party. We must have intelligence. We must know what our opponent is planning. So yes, (Costa) Machingauta is going to be in charge of that. Mr Emmanuel Chimwanda, a former Assistant Commissioner whom we have worked with for a long time, is now going to head our Defence and Security.

In the MDC, Chimwanda has previously served as director of security in the prime minister’s office. He was appointed to this post in 2009 by then MDC leader and State Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai (now late).

Chimwanda who is replacing ex-army Major Giles Mysekwa is popularly known for arresting the late war veterans leader Chenjerai Hitler Hunzvi who was leading a Zanu (PF) supporters and war veterans team that was violently persecuting opposition supporters in Bikita during the 2000 elections.

He would later resign from the police force saying that it was against his principles to take orders to allow some militant Zanu PF supporters to brutalise fellow citizens with impunity.

More: New Zimbabwe