CCC Member Faces Court Over Alleged Assault on Village Head Over Aid Food Denial

GUTU – A member of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), Wilson Guvamatanga from Guvamatanga Village, Ward 35 in Gutu Central Constituency, appeared in court facing allegations of assaulting a village head over a dispute regarding food aid from the Social Welfare Department.

According to The Mirror, Guvamatanga was arrested on Wednesday and subsequently released by a local magistrate after several days in custody. The accused is alleged to have assaulted his uncle, Takakurumbira Guvamatanga, who serves as the village head. However, the CCC activist denies the assault charges.

Reports indicate that the conflict arose when the village head refused to provide Wilson Guvamatanga with food aid. Allegations also surfaced that Ward 35 councillor Benson Kurauone Dandira has been coercing village heads to withhold food aid from opposition members.

Former acting Chief Gutu, Amon Masanganise, reportedly intervened during the incident and ensured that all individuals present received their share of the social welfare food aid, declaring “enough is enough.”

A source cited by The Mirror claims that the elderly village head fell and sustained injuries to his mouth after attempting to assault Guvamatanga. The confrontation allegedly began when Guvamatanga questioned the village head about the denial of food aid.

The food distribution exercise was taking place at Chimunzwa Shops near Chamisa Primary School.

Guvamatanga is being represented by Martin Mureri, a lawyer from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Source – The Mirror

