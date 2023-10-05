CCC fingers Zanu PF in its fresh internal woes

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has dismissed reports of recalls by one Sengezo Tshabangu saying he is an impostor and has never been a member of the opposition party.

This follows the recall of 15 CCC MPs and 17 councillors by Tshabangu, a former member of MDC-T and PDP.

According to the letter that was addressed to the Speaker Of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, Tshabangu had recalled Nicola Watson, Pashor Sibanda and Ereck Gono among others saying they were no longer members of the CCC.

Tshabangu is also believed to have signed letters that resulted in CCC double candidates in Bulawayo during the Nomination Court.

“It has come to the attention of the Citizens Coalition for Change that there are letters purportedly written by a person designating himself as interim secretary General circulating on social media claiming that the Citizens’ Movement has recalled named councillors and members of Parliament,” said party spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi in a statement posted on X.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard these with the contempt they deserve. The CCC party has neither recalled nor does it intend to recall any of its recently elected deployees.

“The purported author of the two letters, Sengezo Tshabangu is not and has never been a

member or official of the CCC party since its inception. His last known parties are MDCT and PDP. He is renowned for being the proxy of fielding fake CCC double candidates in Bulawayo and Matebeleland North. The Citizens’ Movement is taking action against this impostor and all his contacts.”

CCC accused Zanu PF of trying to infiltrate their ranks.

“This deplorable behavior by Zanu PF is a response to their defeat in 2023 and rejection Zimbabwe and a pathetic attempt to respond to the exercise of our freedom of association in not attending the official opening of parliament yesterday (03 October 2023).

“Meanwhile, our deployees in local authorities and Parliament should continue to discharge their responsibilities as mandated by the electorate in the just ended elections,” Mkwananzi added. – NewZim

