Calls Grow for Inquiry into Alleged Abuse by Church Minister in South Africa and Zimbabwe

Spread the love

CAPE TOWN – A damning report into the activities of former Church of England lay minister John Smyth, which has already led to the resignation of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, has sparked calls for a similar inquiry into Smyth’s conduct in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The resignation of Welby followed the release of the Makin Review, which uncovered an entrenched cover-up of abuse perpetrated by Smyth. Smyth, who passed away in Cape Town in 2018, had previously lived in both Zimbabwe and South Africa, raising questions about whether abusive practices continued during his time in the region.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, head of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa (ACSA), stated there is no evidence of abuse by Smyth in South Africa and dismissed the need for an inquiry. However, the findings of the Makin Review have left clergy and lay members of the church in shock, with some urging a thorough investigation.

Makgoba revealed he became aware of allegations against Smyth in 2017, a year before Smyth’s death. He noted that no evidence of abuse in South Africa had ever been presented and emphasised that Smyth’s activities at St Martin’s Anglican Church in Bergvliet did not involve counselling or direct interaction with young people.

In a statement, Makgoba’s office acknowledged the Makin Review’s recommendation for an independent inquiry but maintained that no formal reports of abuse had surfaced.

Lay Canon Rosaline Manning, Chair of ACSA’s Safe and Inclusive Church Commission, announced plans to investigate the claims and encouraged potential victims to come forward.

“We are studying the contents of the Makin report and note the recommendations that relate to ACSA,” Manning said. “A program of action will be shared as soon as possible, and we commit to listening to complaints and acting on them.”

Reverend Zweledinga Mpunzi, writing to Archbishop Makgoba, expressed disappointment in the church’s response, describing it as insufficiently empathetic toward potential victims.

“Your mention of the Safe and Inclusive Commission was a mere passing point,” Mpunzi wrote. “My advice: Open that can of worms for what it could be. Let possible victims find space within the church to open up their souls.”

A former Anglican church member, speaking anonymously, alleged that some clergy in the Western Cape were aware of Smyth’s alleged abuse but failed to act.

The Makin Review confirmed Smyth’s abusive practices in Zimbabwe and South Africa, noting that university students in Cape Town had complained of inappropriate behaviour, including incidents of sexual abuse. Smyth denied these allegations when confronted.

Smyth moved to Zimbabwe in 1984 and then to South Africa in 2001. While in Zimbabwe, he was charged with five counts of crimen injuria involving schoolboys in 1993. However, the case was dismissed due to a conflict of interest involving the prosecutor.

The Makin Review documented that Smyth continued abusive practices in South Africa until his death in 2018. Despite repeated warnings about Smyth’s behaviour, including letters from the Diocese of Ely to the Bishop of Table Bay, no decisive action was taken to address the allegations.

The scandal has ignited fresh demands for reform within the Anglican Church, with survivors and advocates urging institutions to prioritise transparency and victim support.

Manning reiterated ACSA’s commitment to addressing abuse: “We stand ready to respond and to ensure that the church is a safe place for all.”

The fallout from the Makin Review underscores the far-reaching implications of systemic failures within religious institutions, with victims and advocates now looking to ACSA for decisive action.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...