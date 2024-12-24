Bus Swept Away In Flooded River, Woman (33) Dies, Infant Missing

Spread the love

A long-distance bus belonging to Green Horse Bus Company was swept away while attempting to cross the flooded Mletshane River in Gwanda District on a narrow bridge on Monday.

The bus, travelling from Bulawayo to Gwanda, was carrying 75 passengers when the accident occurred around 3 PM.

Tragically, one person lost their life in the incident, and a three-month-old baby remains missing.

Inspector Loveness Mangena, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Matabeleland South Province, confirmed the incident to the Chronicle. She said:

On 23 December 2024, at about 3 PM, a Green Horse bus with 75 passengers on board attempted to cross a flooded Mletshane River.

Unfortunately, the front-left wheel of the bus missed the bridge, causing the vehicle to plunge into the river, and it was swept away.

Inspector Mangena added that one passenger, identified as 33-year-old Sthembinto Dube of Mawaza Village in Gwanda District, died on the spot.

The baby girl remains unaccounted for and is feared to have drowned. The deceased was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary.

Inspector Mangena appealed to motorists to avoid crossing flooded rivers, emphasizing that it unnecessarily puts their lives at risk.

More: Pindula News

