Bumper harvest ‘juju’ backfires

FOR some that believe in the law of Karma, evil deeds of the elders are bound to visit their children or close family members.

Karma can loosely be translated from Hinduism as good or back luck, viewed as resulting from one’s actions.

The same can be said of a Binga woman whose actions are affecting her grandchildren.

Three young boys, all maternal grandchildren of a Binga woman, have one thing in common.

They suffer from a mysterious case of swollen private parts.

The boys’ mothers, who are sisters, are said to have tried everything to get to the bottom of the problem to no avail for the last two years.

That included taking the boys to a local clinic, fearing they could have been infected with a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI).

What they were recently told by a prophet hit them to the core.

The grandmother was fingered as the source of the boys’ suffering.

The 68-year-old granny was summoned to a church gathering of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu in the Lusulu area in Binga District last Monday to”‘explain how she had come into possession of muthi” that was affecting the grandchildren.

“I was given muthi by a man who promised me that I will get bumper harvests every season but he didn’t say that it will affect my grandchildren in this way.

“It’s been six years since I got the muthi but I haven’t really harvested huge amounts of maize and traditional grains,” the woman told a stunned church gathering.

She willingly gave up the muthi wrapped in colourful pieces of cloth and beads stuffed in animal skin.

Prophet Emmanuel Mutumwa said the muthi would be destroyed as it posed a danger to the lives of the grandchildren.

“What she did was evil as she endangered the lives of the children but she should be commended for owning up to her actions and allowing the muthi to be destroyed.

“It’s very common for people to buy creatures they believe will make them rich only to suffer at the end,” said Mutumwa.

The Bulawayo-based cleric is on a two-week tour of Binga District, moving across villages assisting the ailing.

