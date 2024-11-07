Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart Rejects Colonial Mayoral Gown, Commissions New Cultural Design

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – Bulawayo’s Mayor, Senator David Coltart, has chosen to forgo the traditional mayoral gown, calling it a “colonial relic” that no longer resonates with the identity and values of the city.

The decision, announced at a recent civic service, signals a commitment to redefining local symbols in a way that honours Zimbabwe’s culture and history.

In his address, Mayor Coltart expressed his belief that the gown, a vestige of Zimbabwe’s colonial past, does not reflect the city’s heritage or aspirations. “This attire is part of our colonial legacy, and we need symbols that genuinely represent our people,” Coltart explained.

To replace the gown, Mayor Coltart has commissioned a new design from local women artisans in Matobo, an area renowned for its cultural craftsmanship and artistry. The new gown, he envisions, will embody elements of Zimbabwean tradition and Bulawayo’s vibrant cultural heritage, showcasing the unique artistry of the region. “By having the gown crafted by women from Matobo, we’re creating a piece that celebrates Zimbabwean identity and supports local talent,” Coltart added.

— CITE (@citezw) November 6, 2024

This initiative reflects a broader movement in Zimbabwe to reshape public symbols and spaces, moving away from colonial legacies towards representations that align with local culture and pride.

Local Bulawayo residents and cultural advocates have praised Coltart’s decision, noting that it speaks to a renewed sense of African identity within Zimbabwe’s civic institutions. The new gown, they say, could set a precedent for other cities across Zimbabwe and Africa to revisit their own symbols of authority and redefine them in ways that are locally meaningful.

The Matobo-based artisans tasked with the design are eager to deliver a garment that combines traditional Zimbabwean motifs and modern symbolism. The project is expected to be completed in the coming months, with the new gown making its debut at future civic ceremonies.

Coltart’s choice has sparked conversations across Bulawayo about the importance of cultural representation in civic life. His initiative is seen as an effort to foster a sense of unity and pride among residents by creating symbols that resonate with the people of Zimbabwe, bridging the past with a vision for the future.

