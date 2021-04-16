Bulawayo-born Ex-Rhodesian Pathologist Testified In Defence Of George Floyd Murderer

Zimbabwean-born pathologist, Dr David Fowler, has been testifying for the defence in the murder trial of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd.

The South African-trained pathologist who was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, is currently being sued for civil rights violations and covering for police stating they did nothing wrong in the murder of Anton Black.

Fowler graduated from the University of Cape Town (UCT) in 1983 and is the former state of Maryland chief medical examiner.

The Zimbabwean-born pathologist reviewed Floyd’s case for the defence and told the court on Wednesday he considered the cause of death to be undetermined.

Fowler stated there were many factors that could have contributed to his death, including heart disease and exposure to vehicle exhaust fumes during his restraint by the police.

He said Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck was not a significant factor in his death adding the deceased was living with up to a 90 percent narrowing of his arteries before he died.

The pathologist also argued that Chauvin’s knee wasn’t near Floyd’s airway. He, however, agreed that Mr Floyd should have been given immediate medical attention when he went into cardiac arrest as there still was a chance to save his life.

Some Americans and South Africans have weighed in on Fowler’s involvement in the case.

A tweet by author and CNN commentator Keith Boykin is what triggered the responses. Boykin tweeted on Wednesday:

Of all the forensic pathologists in the world, why did Derek Chauvin’s defence team pick a guy who graduated from the University of Cape Town in SA in 1983, when SA was still a racist apartheid regime?

Floyd’s death sparked protests across the world as protestors called for equal treatment of Africans globally.

The police officers who arrested Floyd were responding to a call that had suggested that the deceased had used a fake $20 note at a local restaurant.