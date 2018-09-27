Brothers die in horror crash

TWO brothers from Bulawayo’s Nketa 6 suburb who were popular illegal money changers (osiphatheleni) and taxi operators died yesterday after being involved in a head-on road accident near Gweru.

Wellington Moyo and his brother Brighton crashed 10KM after Shangani along the Bulawayo-Gweru Road.

The two were in a Toyota Camry that crashed head-on with a car that was travelling towards Gweru.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Ethel Mukwende yesterday said she had not received details about the accident.

But Consha Enterprises proprietor Mr Shasha Gomez and the two’s boss confirmed the fatal crash.

He said the tragedy occurred as the siblings were coming from collecting his gold in Kadoma.

“They died today in the morning on their way to Bulawayo. The accident happened about 10KM after Shangani towards Gweru. The accident was very bad. They died on the spot after colliding head-on with another car,” said Mr Gomez.

He described the accident that claimed the two as very horrific and said he was saddened by the accident as he was the one who had assigned them to Kadoma.