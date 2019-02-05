British Minister of State For Africa To Answer Questions Before UK Parly Committee Over Zim Crisis

The British Parliament’s International Development Committee is set to meet on Tuesday morning for an urgent evidence meeting over the crisis in Zimbabwe.

The Minister of State for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Minister of State for International Development, Harriet Baldwin, and Head of DFID South Africa and Zimbabwe, Department for International Development, Annabel Gerry will appear before the Committee to answer questions on Zimbabwe.

The comes after a violent crackdown launched by the Zimbabwean government against protestors resulted in the death of at least 12 people and the arrest and continued detention of hundreds more.