British govt trave advice to Zimbabwe

There remain limited commercial options to return to the UK from Zimbabwe. If you live in the UK and are currently visiting Zimbabwe, you’re strongly advised to return now by commercial means. Don’t run the risk of getting stranded.

UK special charter flights will only operate for priority countries where commercial flights are not possible. You should not assume that these flights will become available in countries where commercial routes are operating. Please do not contact the contracted travel management company if no flight is advertised here.

Flights

Commercial airlines have reduced or suspended flights in to and out of Zimbabwe. Ethiopian Airlines have resume flights to the UK as of 4 April from Harare to London, via Addis Ababa. You should check the Ethiopia travel advice.

You will need to pay for your return travel to the UK. If departure options are available but you cannot afford the travel costs and have exhausted all other options for getting funds, you may be eligible to apply for an emergency loan from the government.

This is a last resort option and you would need to repay the loan when you are back in the UK. For more information, you should contact Corporate Travel Management (CTM). CTM are a commercial partner of the FCO and are authorised to administer such loans on behalf of the FCO.

Travelling to the airport

The Zimbabwean government announced a lockdown starting from 30 March. This lockdown has now been extended until 17 May. Foreign nationals are exempt from the ban for the purposes of returning to their country of origin, however public transport is now very limited. Travelling to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport from outside of Harare will require an authorisation letter from your local police station. Please take your confirmed flight ticket and your passport in order to get permission to travel.

Your journey home

The National Travel Health Network and Centre (NaTHNaC) provides advice on how to stay safe as you travel by air.

When you arrive back in the UK, follow the guidance for when you return to the UK on steps you should take to protect yourself and others.

Help and support

If you need urgent consular assistance, you can contact the British Embassy on +263 242 8585 5200.

The Embassy cannot provide further information or advice about departure options over the phone. Sign up for travel advice email alerts and follow the British Embassy Zimbabwe on Twitter and Facebook.

Further information

If you are one of those affected by the suspension of flights in to and out of Zimbabwe, we would like to know who you are and where you are. Please email the details listed below to our dedicated mailbox ukinfo.harare@fco.gov.uk;

Your full name as shown on your passport

Date of birth

Passport number

Full home address and postcode in the UK

Where exactly you are currently staying in Zimbabwe

Email address and telephone number (please ensure that you are able to receive phone calls from unidentified numbers, including internationally, in case we need to reach you)

Any specific medical needs/vulnerabilities

In the meantime, it is critical that you organise safe accommodation for the duration of the lockdown.

The Government of Zimbabwe has announced that all tourist visas due to expire during the lockdown period have been automatically extended until 3 May.

See additional advice on making travel plans to return to the UK, or what to do if you cannot depart immediately