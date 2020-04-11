British govt orders its citizens to leave Zimbabwe

THE United Kingdom (UK) has ordered its citizens to leave Zimbabwe in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak which has since claimed three lives, placing the mortality rate at 27 percent in the country.

Posting on its Twitter account, the UK embassy said citizens in the country must go home immediately as there are no plans for a charter.

“You should return to the UK now if you are a British national normally resident in the UK but still in Zimbabwe.

“There are no plans for a charter. Next @flyethiopian flight is Saturday April 11 and seats are still available,” UK embassy said.

This comes weeks after the UK ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson had also advised that citizens must follow the directive.

“UK Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has advised all UK travellers to return to the UK now.

“If you’re a UK national on holiday in #Zimbabwe the time to go home is now.

“Please get hold of your airline or tour operator promptly, and follow @FCO travel for updates,” Robinson said.

This comes as many European countries and the United States are evacuating their citizens from other countries.