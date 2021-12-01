British Embassy tells Zimbabwe to probe MDC Alliance activist’s death

THE British embassy in Harare has called for an investigation into the fatal assault of MDC Alliance activist Nyasha Zhambe Mawere by suspected Zanu-PF supporters in Masvingo two months ago.

Mawere succumbed to injuries sustained when Zanu-PF activists assaulted him during MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s meet-the-people tour of Masvingo in October. He was buried over the weekend.

“Concerned by reports of the death of Zimbabwe opposition supporter Nyasha Zhambe Mawere. Important that there is a full police investigation into this incident, in line with Zimbabwe’s Constitution and law,” the British embassy said yesterday.

The call for an investigation into Mawere’s death follow concerns by human rights defenders over an upsurge in politically-motivated violence allegedly perpetrated by Zanu-PF activists.

On Monday, suspected ruling party members in a Zanu-PF Insiza North-branded vehicle were captured on video attacking a motorist in Bulawayo.

In the video, the Zanu-PF mob is seen assaulting a motorist in a case of road rage. The victim was rescued by passers-by.

Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Mike Bimha said he was not aware of the incident.

“I am not aware of the alleged violent attack. But Zanu-PF does not condone violence,” Bimha said.

Human Rights Watch Southern Africa director Dewa Mavhinga said the attack undermined the rule of law and called for thorough investigations.

“Zanu-PF activists’ brazen attack of a man in Bulawayo severely undermine the rule of law and human rights,” Mavhinga said.

“The police should move in to arrest the thugs and have them prosecuted. No one is above the law, those Zanu-PF thugs in Bulawayo cannot be allowed to take the law into their own hands and turn Zimbabwe into a jungle of lawlessness.”

Legal expert Tawanda Mapuranga said: “Law enforcement officers should not delay bringing to book criminals who are wantonly attacking people.”