British embassy in Zimbabwe disowns recruitment advert

THE British embassy has dismissed an advertisement circulating on social media claiming that it was hiring interns.

Some Zanu-PF members were claiming the interns were being recruited for a propaganda onslaught against the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Dismissing the advertisement as fake, embassy spokesperson Kate Chambers said: “We have been alerted to an advertisement claiming the British embassy in Harare is hiring 50 interns. This advertisement is fake. The embassy is not hiring any interns.”

Recently, online media outlet TechZim issued a warning to Zimbabweans against online scammers.

“For frustrated young Zimbabweans, the chance to work in the United Kingdom is hard to pass on. That’s why there are scams being perpetrated via social media that promise jobs in the UK that are deceiving people,” the TechZim warning read.

Some of the victims have fallen into human trafficking syndicates after being lured with fake job promises outside the country.