Botswana’s Boko Makes Zimbabwe First Trip as President

HARARE – Botswana’s recently elected President, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko marked his first international trip by attending the World Children’s Day celebrations in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, where he delivered a moving address affirming his commitment to children’s rights.

Boko praised the eloquence and determination of the children who presented their demands at the event. “The children spoke eloquently, with well-articulated presentations. They have made their calls, and I heard them—they spoke to me and to my heart,” he said. Boko pledged to prioritise the children’s needs, adding, “Your demands will be mine to carry, together with you. We have fallen short, and truly, we have. I pledge to you that we will intensify efforts to meet the demands placed before us today. We will do so together.”

Reaffirming his commitment, Boko promised the Botswana Child President that he would always be accessible. “I want you children, especially those from Botswana, to proudly say, ‘That’s my boy,’ because I am your boy,” he said, underscoring his dedication to his nation’s youth.

The event highlighted the collective commitment of Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders to advancing children’s rights. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa commended Boko on his election and described the gathering as a testament to regional unity in supporting children.

Ms. Etleva Kadili, UNICEF’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, also addressed the event, commending Zimbabwe’s leadership in hosting the celebrations. “It is a huge honour to be with all of you today on this day of celebrating children’s rights. Your Excellency, President of Zimbabwe, I appreciate you hosting this event,” she said. Kadili lauded the efforts of SADC nations, including Botswana, Zambia, and South Africa, in prioritising children’s rights and development.

“Children can make a huge difference. They can partake in development. Children across the gathered countries, you are the reason why we are here,” Kadili added. “As parents, it’s not all about us—it’s about what our children become.”

The Victoria Falls celebrations reaffirmed the importance of creating environments that uphold children’s rights and include them in shaping policies that affect their lives. Leaders called for continued collaboration to empower the next generation, ensuring that their voices are heard and their potential realised.

