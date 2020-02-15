Blow for Zanu PF as Mzembi threatens to reveal vote rigging secrets

THE self exiled former ZANU PF government cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi says he is working on an detailed material of analysis that will expose how the ruling party ZANU PF has been rigging elections in the country over the years.

Mzembi who denied that rigging is done on voting day said, “I am doing an article on what happens inside a Zanu PF cell from pre independence to date which keeps our people voting for Zanu PF. There is no rigging on voting day or after. The minds of our people have been rigged for over 40 years, get it?”

Commenting on the move by the Finance Minister to avail coupons for roller meal Mzembi said ZANU PF was implementing a silent election rigging strategy through patronage system.



Musaigwa! @muchiesave Be clear shefu, just tell us exactly how used to rig elections during your time. A thread will be very useful. Walter Mzembi @waltermzembi I am doing an article on what happens inside a Zanu PF cell from pre independence to date which keeps our people voting for Zanu PF. There is no rigging on voting day or after . The minds of our people have been rigged for over 40 years , get it ?

“Beware of clientelism. This database is an exercise in smart vote-buying and patronage. Vote rigging in Zimbabwe is a process, not an event, this is the real V11 in the making that cannot be presented to the Constitutional Court but very deadly act!”

Professor Jonathan Moyo recently wrote a book called Excelgate which exposes how election rigging was done during the 2018 elections.

Moyo alleges that the military working with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission deliberately rigged the election through tempering with the server.