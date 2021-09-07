Biti Exposes Mnangagwa’s Secret Deals With China, Russia

HARARE – MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said the Zanu PF regime is ideologically bankrupt and cannot transform the lives of suffering citizens. Writing on Twitter, Hon Biti accused the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa of advancing a ” dangerously unpatriotic agenda” through rewarding Russians and the Chinese with secret mining deals. “Mr Mnangwagwa

“Mr Mnangwagwa must therefore know that within the womb of present-day Zimbabwe, a new Zimbabwe is ready to emerge. One born from 41 years of exclusion & extraction, pain & suffering. One that the wananchi will treasure & cherish. A new Zimbabwe…

The Mnangwagwa regime on the other hand remains vacuous and moribund. Its defining anchors are extraction, looting & serving the power retention agenda. A dangerously unpatriotic agenda consisting of selling off mining rights to Chinese, Russians and other cartels asset-stripping…

Part of the challenge of the Mnangwagwa regime is its ideological bankruptcy and inability to articulate any value, issue or cause it stands for. Despite his weaknesses, Mugabe’s mythology was nationalism eventually immortalized by the land reform program &the indigenization agenda,” argued Hon Biti.