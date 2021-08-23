Bindura top lawyer dies of Covid

HARARE – Prominent Bindura lawyer Mr Graciano Chapupu Manyurureni has died.

Mr Manyurureni succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday.

Family spokesperson Mr Oliver Chasiyeni said the family would travel to their rural home in Bikita for his burial tomorrow.

National co-ordinator for the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Justice who is also the board chairman National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Advocate Martin Tafara Dinha described Mr Manyurureni as a soft spoken, established and honest lawyer.

“He was among the young and upcoming lawyers I groomed and mentored in 2008. He was my student as part of his post-law school internship and pupillage programme,” he said.

“He was an executive member of our patriotic and nationalistic lawyers’ organisation, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Justice, above all he was part of the Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central legal team from 2008 to his untimely death. He represented many party cadres.

“He was a selfless, dedicated and astute unsung hero, who believed lawyers must intellectually protect and serve national interests.”

Mr Rainos Gumbo of Gumbo and Associates Legal Practitioners who worked closely with Mr Manyurureni during his days as a prosecutor at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court said:

“I met him in the early 1990s when he was a prosecutor in Chitungwiza servicing the Beatrice area. When he graduated from the University of Zimbabwe, he was employed as a prosecutor by the Ministry of Justice,” he said.

“Mr Manyurureni was an intelligent man, upright and straight in his understanding of the law and his approach to business. He interacted well with others. He left the Ministry of Justice and joined Dinha and Associates around 1997 whose senior partner was Advocate Martin Dinha.”

After four years he left Dinha and Associates and joined Wabatagore and Company but unfortunately Wabatagore died a few years later and Mr Manyurureni formed his own law firm, Manyurureni and Co Legal Practitioners.

“For all those years, I have known him to be hardworking, responsible and I associated with him professionally and at family level. We have lost not only a good lawyer but a colleague, friend and brother who was determined to achieve greater heights in the legal fraternity,” he said.

Mr Manyurureni is survived by his wife and four children. – Herald