Bimha appointed Zanu PF spokesman

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Mike Bimha as the Zanu PF Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity in the absence of Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo who is the substantive party spokesperson.

In a statement, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the party is advising media stakeholders that all relevant correspondence should be directed to Cde Bimha.

Bimha is the Zanu PF Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment to the politburo.