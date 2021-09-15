Belarusian dictator sends birthday message to Mnangagwa

MINSK, 15 September (BelTA) – Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“It is difficult to overestimate your personal contribution to the building and strengthening of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Despite the temporary difficulties caused by the global pandemic, the country remains an example of political stability and economic progress,” said the head of state.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that the bilateral cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe, which is based on the principles of trust and mutual respect, continues to develop progressively in all the areas.

The president expressed his conviction that through joint efforts it would be possible to fully realize existing opportunities for cooperation and identify new promising areas of cooperation.