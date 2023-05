MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed decree No.129 to approve the Belarus-Zimbabwe agreement on setting up a permanent commission on cooperation, the president’s press service told BelTA.

The agreement was signed in Harare on 31 January during Aleksandr Lukashenko’s state visit to Zimbabwe. The establishment of the joint commission will contribute to stronger Belarus-Zimbabwe cooperation in various spheres of bilateral relations.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...