Belarus Eyes Enhanced Collaboration with Zimbabwe Across Various Sectors

MINSK, — Belarus is exploring new opportunities to deepen its cooperation with Zimbabwe across several sectors, according to Belarusian First Deputy Industry Minister Aleksandr Ogorodnikov.

This was highlighted during a recent meeting with a delegation from Zimbabwe’s Bulawayo Province, led by Minister of State Judith Mkwanda.

Aleksandr Ogorodnikov underscored the growing significance of Zimbabwe and the broader African continent for Belarus, noting that relations between the two countries have been progressing rapidly in recent years. “We are actively collaborating with our Zimbabwean partners in several areas, including the supply of agricultural machinery, tractors, combines, and related equipment,” Ogorodnikov stated. He also pointed out that Zimbabwe is keen on adopting some of Belarus’ best practices, although he emphasized that many potential areas of cooperation remain untapped.

The meeting with the Bulawayo Province representatives provided an opportunity to better understand the specific needs of the Zimbabwean market. The visiting African delegation toured major Belarusian industrial enterprises, including Minsk Tractor Works, to gain insights into the country’s industrial capabilities.

Minister Judith Mkwanda’s visit to Belarus was aimed at broadening the scope of cooperation and identifying new avenues for collaboration. She expressed optimism that the insights gained during the visit could be scaled up across Zimbabwe. “This visit, initiated by the Bulawayo Economic Development Agency, reflects the growing momentum in our bilateral relations. It has already led to the establishment of the Zimbabwean Embassy in Belarus and an increase in official exchanges,” she said.

Mkwanda highlighted several potential areas of collaboration, including agriculture, cattle breeding, milk production, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment manufacturing, and cultural and educational exchange programs. She also mentioned Zimbabwe’s interest in acquiring agricultural and waste management equipment and exploring joint efforts in developing transport infrastructure. Additionally, Zimbabwe could provide Belarus with raw materials such as leather for the automobile industry and farm food products.

The visit was described as successful by the Zimbabwean minister.

Earlier this year, the Belarusian Industry Ministry and the Zimbabwean Industry and Trade Ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and fostering stronger, mutually beneficial ties between the two nations.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city after the capital Harare, is a key manufacturing hub and the site of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Source: (BelTA)

