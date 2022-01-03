Battered and bruised Patrick Chinamasa crashes into 2022 humble and dedicated Christian

ZANU PF Secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa has crashed into the New Year 2022 with the step of a wounded lion: he says the year 2021 saw him lose not just his most prized assets and belongings, but also a good portion of his health was lost.

The former Finance Minister recounts three “misfortunes” he says befell him and his family in 2021, some of which left him staring death right in the eye. Chinamasa, a dedicated Catholic who plays key roles in the church in his Rusape area, says he survived only by the grace of God.

“As 2021 draws to an end my resolve is to give the year a back kick and forget the unpleasant events that occurred to me during the year,” Chinamasa recounts.

“For me 2021 was Annus Horribilis, a horrible year. A year when disasters and misfortunes hugged me and side by side became my constant companions.”

First Misfortune

“In January 2021 I contracted COVID-19 and unable to breathe freely the oxygen in the atmosphere (which by the way we take for granted) was hospitalised for 10 days and was sustained by an oxygen machine.

“After I was discharged from hospital I had two weeks of daily physiotherapy sessions under the care of a Physiotherapist to help restore the functionality of the lungs which Covid-19 had partially disabled. Through the grace of God bit by bit over a long period I recovered my health,” Chinamasa reckons.

Second Misfortune

“On 10 July 2021 while driving on the Rusape to Harare road about 2km from the tollgate around 6pm, I was involved in a near fatal accident. Driving behind an old lorry laden high with heavy, poorly secured scrap iron junk loose pieces and poles, the scrap iron junk pieces and poles slipped from the lorry onto the tarmac onto my vehicle,” said Chinamasa.

The accident torched a grapevine wildfire as some observers linked it to his role as acting Zanu PF national commissar, the position widely regarded as the most dangerous in the ruling party. His vehicle was reduced to a pile and the veteran politician ended up hospitalised for days.

Chinamasa’s Toyota Landcruiser vehicle reduced to a heap after a July accident outside Harare

“I was saved by the airbag which popped out and hit me hard in the chest and palm of my left hand. I was again hospitalised for a week to allow doctors to monitor my condition in particular whether I had suffered internal injuries as well as to administer medical drugs to mitigate the excruciating left palm and chest pains.

“The palm and chest pains have not gotten away. Since the accident I have had to undergo weekly physiotherapy sessions to relieve the pain and at times have had to resort to Acupuncture treatment (i.e. Chinese traditional treatment through insertion of fine needles into the skin to relieve pain).